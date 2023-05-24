Fernando “Tano” Ortiz He finished his process as technical director of Club América and immediately the Azulcrema board of directors has set to work in search of the new helmsman for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
And one of the main candidates that have begun to sound is the Brazilian strategist, andre jardine of Atlético de San Luis and it is that sources from both the Americanist environment and from Potosinos confirmed to ESPN that the Brazilian likes the board of the Eagles, headed by Santiago Banos.
However, the same sources assured that the strongest option to take the position in Coapa is Diego Alonsoformer coach of the Uruguayan team, as well as Monterrey and Pachuca with whom he was champion.
The Brazilian liked the cream-blue board for the style of play he showed in the quarterfinal games, which is why Santiago Banos lor included in the list of prospects to replace the ‘Tano’ Ortiz as of Opening 2023.
However, the Atlético de San Luis board shielded the strategist with a clause. The Brazilian has one year left on his contract with the San Luis institution, with which he has already won two instances of the quarterfinals despite not having a powerful squad.
The South American has become the most effective strategist at the helm of the Las Tunas franchise since its promotion to the First Division in 2019. Another achievement is that, led by the South American, Atlético de San Luis managed to add the most goals points as a local.
ESPN Digital could confirm that the Uruguayan Diego Alonso is the main candidate to reach the technical direction of the Eagles and the second option would be andre jardinecurrent coach of the potosinos.
Further down, follow other options such as Gustavo Alfaro, Pedro Caixinha and even the former Tricolor coach, Gerardo Martino.
