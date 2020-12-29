China and the European Union (EU) have completed negotiations to agree on the terms of an investment cooperation agreement and may conclude it by the end of 2020. This was reported on December 28 by the newspaper South China Morning Post with reference to our own sources.

An EU diplomat familiar with the discussion of the treaty shared information that positive changes had taken place in the negotiations with China. In particular, this concerns issues related to labor standards.

According to preliminary information, none of the EU member states expressed any fundamental objections to the terms of the agreement. At the same time, the representative of the European Commission, which was negotiating with China on behalf of the EU, said the following: “At this stage, we can not confirm anything.”

However, another diplomatic source said the deal, which has been in preparation for seven years and has only gained momentum in the past two weeks, could be closed within 48 hours.

At the same time, the deal must be approved by the European Parliament, some members of which are aggressive towards China and may oppose the conclusion of the agreement.

In June, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European Union countries should pursue a cohesive policy towards China. As a result, according to her, it will be possible to act convincingly in the framework of promoting European values ​​and interests.

In turn, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the European Union to create a common strategy towards China. He stressed that one should not limit the dialogue with Beijing only to economic and trade issues.

Negotiations between the EU and China on an investment agreement have been going on since 2013. It is supposed to improve conditions in the Chinese market for EU investors. Thus, according to experts, European business will receive more preferences in China than American business.