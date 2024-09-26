The sources added: “During the truce period, the American envoy Amos Hochstein and the French side will conduct several tours with the aim of reaching a comprehensive solution in Gaza and Lebanon.”

The United States, France and a number of European and Arab countries called on Thursday for a ceasefire along the border between Israel and Lebanon for 21 days, and expressed their support for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement by the countries issued by the White House.

The joint statement said, “The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8, 2023 is intolerable and poses an unacceptable risk of a wider regional escalation.”

“Therefore, we call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire along the border between Lebanon and Israel to allow space for diplomacy towards a diplomatic settlement,” he added.

The statement was supported by the United States, France, the European Union, Germany, Canada, Australia, Italy, Japan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

He called on the governments of Israel and Lebanon to agree to a temporary ceasefire immediately.

The statement stressed that “the time has come to conclude a settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes.”