The Last of Us It had a multiplayer mode, Factions, which was not carried over to the game’s sequel but received many positive reviews and was followed by fans. As fans missed multiplayer in the sequel, a standalone multiplayer game was announced in June of last year.

Recently, sony acquired Bungie to evaluate your live service games and their longevity, and Bungie in turn supposedly raised many questions about The Last of Us. In May of this year, Neil Druckmann announced that the planned multiplayer game was apparently being temporarily postponed, stating that “it’s best for the game to give it more time.”

Now, an industry insider has confirmed that the project is not only delayed or on hold, but has been canceled for good. According to the well-known film and video game insider ViewerAnonwho has leaked accurate news in the past, responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “He’s dead.”

Although this confirmation may dishearten fans everywhere who had hopes of seeing a new version of the multiplayer game set in the world of The Last of Usthey can still hold out hope for a new single-player game with the focus shifting to wolverine of Marvel once it is released Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Via: fandomwire

Editor’s note: It is evident that the game is dead and I honestly think we are better off without it seeing the light.