An informed source told the TV channel “360” the date when the representative of Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be named.

According to the source, on March 8, an artist or a group will be determined who will take part in an international music competition. The composition, according to him, will be selected on the air of Channel One on the same day.

The source also said that this year there will be no open selection of contestants for Eurovision, but the representative of Russia in the competition, most likely, has already been selected. Perhaps it will be Little Big, which was supposed to go to the competition last year.

Recall that the song contest did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, recordings of the participants’ performances were shown on the network.

The video for the song Uno of the Russian group Little Big became the absolute record holder for the number of views on the Eurovision YouTube channel.

Note that the organizers of Eurovision-2021, due to the situation with the coronavirus, refused to hold it in the usual format. It is known that the competition will take place in the Netherlands from 18 to 22 May. Three scenarios of the event are currently being considered, including with speeches of the participating countries in an online format.