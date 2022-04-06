Thunderful Games and the developers of Carry Castle have announced the release date of the roguelite action RPG Source of Madness. The game will come out of early access and will be released in version 1.0 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) next May 11th at the price of 19.99 euros. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer that you can view in the player above.

Source of Mandness is a roguelite-style scrolling action RPG inspired by the narrative universe of HP Lovecraft. The game promises to challenge users with monstrosities of all kinds and hidden secrets in eerie and dark scenarios, created using a procedural system based on AI machine learning.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Source of Madness runs a 4K and 60fps, while on PS4 and Xbox One it offers 1080p resolution at 60fps. As for the Nintendo Switch, however, the game runs at 1080p with the console connected to the dock and at 720p in portable mode, in both cases aiming for 60 frames per second.

“As an acolyte, you must embark on an anguished odyssey within a twisted world of Lovecraftian inspiration, and it will be up to you to unravel the cosmic secrets of the Lands of Crete and the Tower of Madness, a lunar fortress cloaked in mystery. Face creepy and never identical monsters thanks to procedural generation, animated with the help of an artificial neural network.”

“Use magic in close combat, explore labyrinthine environments and be amazed by a powerful loot management system and a dense tree of skills, classes and spells. Enjoy the wonderful graphic style created with the help of AI as you explore the fascinating world of the Lands of Crete and reveal both its arcane legends and countless secrets“, reads the official description of the game.