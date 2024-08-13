Neowin: Windows has a vulnerability that causes critical errors

A vulnerability has been discovered in the current versions of Windows 10 and 11 that causes critical errors. About this reports Neowin edition.

The vulnerability CVE-2024-6768 was described by specialists from Fortra. According to them, the system flaw was found in a Windows driver. It can cause crashes and critical error messages, also known as BSOD (Blue screen of death). The problem affects all current versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Experts explained that Microsoft programmers apparently made a mistake when updating the Common Log File System (CLFS.sys) driver. According to Fortra analysts, the vulnerability leads to irreparable system inconsistency and crashes.

The report states that attackers can exploit CVE-2024-6768 to hack computers and steal personal data. At the same time, Fortra experts noted that the described vulnerability can only be used with physical access to the device. The experts also reminded that a similar problem can cause problems comparable to the global failure that occurred with Windows computers on July 19.

