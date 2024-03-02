The Israeli Walla website quoted the official as saying: “The Israelis agreed to the terms of the deal… If Hamas agrees to the terms and releases the kidnappers, a six-week ceasefire will begin immediately.”

He added: “This agreement is on the table. Talks are continuing with Hamas in Qatar and we hope that we will be able to reach an agreement by the month of Ramadan. The ball is in Hamas' court. We are continuing to push it with everything we can.”

Earlier, a senior official involved in the negotiations to free the hostages told Israeli Channel 12 that Tel Aviv will send a delegation to Cairo on the condition of obtaining clear answers about the number of kidnapped people who are alive, and obtaining an answer about the number of prisoners who will be released at each stage.