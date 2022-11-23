Right now the world of social networks is in chaos, the first example of them is neither more nor less than Twitter, since the decisions of its new owner have not been the best. For their part, we also have Goala company that presented some losses, and now, it is said that its owner, mark zuckerberg I could quit.

According to what is mentioned in the medium known as The Leak, this resignation from the multi-million dollar company would be voluntary on the part of the founder who hasn’t left his project basically from the ground up. Although it is also commented that this farewell could be due to external pressure from investors and partners.

However, the company will continue with the plan already established, given that for some months they have been betting on the option of metaverse, which has not yet finished hitting the nail on the head. For now they are still exploring the use of virtual reality glasses, so they will try to be ahead of others and eventually the public will be hooked.

Also, according to a report from Financial Times October, investors expressed their frustration with the plan to Zuckerberg to double the investment in the metaverse. This came after a scathing open letter from Brad gerstnerwhose background altimeter Capital owns hundreds of millions of dollars in shares of Goal.

For now, we have to wait for confirmations.

Via: The Leak