India’s top squash players Sourav Ghoshal and Joshna Chinappa won their opening matches at the CIB Egypt Open, playing in the first tournament in six months. Ghoshal and Chinappa were in Kolkata and Chennai respectively when a nationwide lockdown was implemented on March to prevent the infection of Kovid-19. World number 13 Ghoshal defeated England’s number 34 Tom Richards 11-9, 11-4, 11-1 in the second round.

World number 11 Chinappa defeated Scotland’s Lisa Aitken 7-11, 11-4, 11-3, 11-6 after losing the first game. Both Ghoshal and Chinappa got byes in the first round. Both of them play their next match on Tuesday. Ghoshal told the tournament website that it was good to start playing once again.

My basic game was fine but there was not enough sharpening in my game, I also made some mistakes which he took advantage of. Due to the epidemic, limited flights are being accepted from India and Ghoshal will stay in Egypt before the Qatar Classic, starting on November 1. Chinappa will return home after the Egypt Open.

