Good news has come out for the fans of Sourav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and former captain of Team India. Sourav Ganguly’s latest health bulletin has been released and he is now in a much better condition. Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Hostel in Kolkata on Saturday after complaining of chest pain.

On Sunday morning, Woodlands Hospital has released the latest update of Sourav Ganguly’s health. According to the information given by the hospital, all the health parameters of Sourav Ganguly are now normal and he is completing his sleep.

In the health of Sourav Ganguly, however, there were some ups and downs in the night. Sourav Ganguly’s pulse rate remains at 70 and his BP remains at 110/70. The ECG of Sourav Ganguly has also been done on Sunday morning. Sourav Ganguly will be kept under the supervision of doctors for a few days.

Admitted to hospital on Saturday

48-year-old Sourav Ganguly complained of chest pain while doing gym on Saturday. He was immediately admitted to the Woodland Hospital. On Saturday, Sourav Ganguly underwent angioplasty and a stent was inserted in his heart veins.

To know the condition of Sourav Ganguly, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee reached Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has known the condition of Sourav Ganguly over the phone. The giants and fans of the cricket world are waiting for Dada to recover as soon as possible.

