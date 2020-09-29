Cricket Board of India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said on Monday that the board will do its best to ensure that the home series against England is held in India, even after the circumstances that precipitated the Kovid-19 epidemic. He hoped that domestic tournaments could also be started at any time. Corona virus cases in India have crossed 6 million, of which more than 95,000 people have died.

England have to tour India for five Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals between January and March next year. When asked about the option of organizing a series against England in the UAE at a press conference here, “Our priority is to have it (the series against England) in India.” We will try to do it on Indian grounds. The UAE has the advantage that there are three stadiums (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai). “

The BCCI had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Cricket Board to match it there. “We also have facilities in Mumbai where CCI, Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium are located,” Ganguly said. We also have a Garden of Eden. We have to create a bio bubble (bio-safe environment). We want to play our cricket in India, but we are also monitoring the condition of corona virus. “

He said, “The last six months have been difficult for everything.” You want cricket to be held here. You want life back to normal, including players. But you also want the status of Kovid-19 to be closely monitored. “The BCCI held 2036 home matches for men and women in 2019-20. If things were normal, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Under-23 Tournaments like the CK Naidu Trophy, Vijay Hazare, Deodhar Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy would have been held.

He said, “We are monitoring the situation.” We want to start our domestic season. There are all kinds of combinations, conditions in our mind. We will try and do as much as we can for it. “When asked about the performance of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian Premier League, he hoped that this charismatic player would do well for the Chennai Super Kings.” In the current circumstances, it will take some time to get the rhythm. He has not played cricket for a year and a half. No matter how good you are, it is not easy to come back. “