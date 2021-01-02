Former captain of the Indian cricket team and current BCCI president Saurabh Ganguly has suffered a heart attack. He has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

The 48-year-old former cricketer was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning after complaining of chest pain. His fans on Twitter are praying for his speedy recovery.

According to senior journalist Boria Majumdar, Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning. He wrote, ‘It was in the gym that he got dizzy. After this, he was admitted to the hospital for some tests.

When it was learned that Ganguly had a heart problem, the hospital immediately formed a three-member board which is monitoring him. As soon as this news spread, people on social media started praying for their recovery.

Many people, including West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, famous commentator Harsha Bhogle, prayed for her speedy recovery.

Ganguly played 113 Tests, 311 One Day Internationals in a career. He has 11363 ODI names and a total of 7212 runs in Test career. Not only this, he has also taken 100 wickets in ODI format, including 5 wickets 2 times.