Kolkata: He was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata following the sudden deterioration of Sourav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former captain of Team India. Releasing updates on his health, the hospital has said that Ganguly’s condition is now stable.

The hospital said in its statement that former 48-year-old Indian captain Sourav Ganguly suffered chest problems while doing the treadmill in his home gym. His family has a history of HD ØE ischemic heart disease. When he was brought to the hospital at 1 pm, his pulse was 70 per minute. BP 130/80 mm Hg and other diagnostic parameters were up to normal limits.

Sourav Ganguly’s condition stable – hospital

The hospital further said in its statement that their ECG showed hyper acute ST segment in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo preserved mild left inferior hypokinesia, showing overall left ventricular function. They are hemodynamically stable. He is given dual anti-platelets and loading doses of statins and undergoing primary angioplasty. His condition is stable now.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaches Ganguly to see the hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and took stock of Ganguly’s health. Earlier, he had tweeted and said that it is sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and was admitted to the hospital. I wish him a quick recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also visited the hospital to see Ganguly

Apart from CM Mamta, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also went to Woodlands Hospital to meet BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. After meeting Ganguly, he said, “I spoke to Dada. He was in a cheerful mood. I am very relieved.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah knows Sourav Ganguly on phone

West Bengal BJP incharge Kailash Vijayvargiya told ABP News that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him and inquired about the health of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. Let me tell you that for the last few days, there is speculation about Ganguly joining BJP. Recently he also met the state pass of West Bengal.

