Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly, president of BCCI and former captain of Team India, has been admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata due to sudden deteriorating health. According to the information, his health got worse while exercising in the gym. He felt pain in his hands and back, and darkness fell in front of his eyes.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly admitted to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. More details awaited. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/ps3mtE8tPJ – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee has tweeted to pray for Saurav’s early recovery. Harsha Bhogle also wished him to get well soon.

