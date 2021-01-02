Former captain of the Indian team and current BCCI president Saurabh Ganguly is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. A source in the hospital gave this information. A member of the medical team said, “Well-known cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty will see Ganguly on Tuesday. So not tomorrow, but hopefully he will be discharged from the hospital the day after tomorrow.

Ganguly underwent angioplasty on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital due to chest pain. The doctor said, ‘Ganguly is stable now. He underwent angioplasty. He has two blockages in his heart for which he will be angioplasty. They have 90% blockage in their arteries. He has been asked to rest at home. We will take the next decision after some time. ‘

After Saurabh Ganguly’s heart attack, how is the health now?

Ganguly was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after complaining of chest pain in addition to dizziness and blackouts. The complaint came after he was barricaded in his home gym. He then called his family doctor who advised the former batsman to be hospitalized.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s angioplasty after heart attack

Many big people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called and asked about Ganguly’s movements. Ganguly told Modi that he is feeling well now. Modi also spoke to his wife Donna.