Kolkata: The doctors, who are treating the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, admitted to the hospital after a ‘mild’ heart attack, have said that his condition is stable. On Saturday, blockage was found in three arteries of Ganguly’s heart, after which a stent was installed. “The coronary angiography of Ganguly was done at three in the afternoon and his echocardiography will be done again today,” a statement from the hospital has been told.

Oxygen levels in body 98 percent

It has been told that Ganguly’s blood pressure is 110/80 and the oxygen level in his body is 98 percent. Doctors said that after seeing Ganguly’s condition, a decision will be taken to do another angioplasty. The hospital spokesperson said in response to a question that the medical board is not considering the option of bypass surgery. He said, “Our expert committee will decide today about further treatment.”

Fan standing outside hospital for poster of ‘Dada Laut Aao’

According to the bulletin, the nine-member medical board will meet today and discuss further treatment plans with members of Ganguly’s family. Ganguly also ate food at ten o’clock at night. Meanwhile, fans of the former cricketer gathered in the hands of posters. On those posters it was written, ‘Dada come back’. Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after complaining of chest pain.

