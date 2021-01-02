Highlights: Former captain and current BCCI president Saurabh Ganguly had a heart attack

He was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, where he underwent angioplasty.

The report states that he has 3 arterial blocks and a stent has been inserted.

Cricket Board of India (BCCI) president and former Indian captain Saurabh Ganguly suffered a ‘mild’ heart attack on Saturday and underwent ‘early angioplasty’ at the city hospital. A doctor gave this information. The condition of this 48-year-old veteran cricketer is stable. Doctor Saroj Mandal of Woodlands Hospital said that in early angioplasty, arterial obstruction is treated which only improves the blood flow to the heart. A blockage was found in his three arteries that was given a stent to remove.

He informed that more stent will be decided later on his condition. Mandal said, ‘His condition will be closely monitored over the next few days. What to do next, it will be decided by their condition. All his other parts are well and he will have to stay in the hospital for the next three to four days. He said, “He has acute myocardial infarction (MI) but his condition is stable.” Three blocks were found in his heart. He has been given dual anti platelets and statins. ‘ Mandal said, ‘He has undergone an early angioplasty and is now awake. His condition is stable.

Myocardial infarction (MI) is commonly called a heart attack when the blood flow in any part of the heart decreases or stops. This damages the heart muscle. Earlier, the doctor told that Ganguly felt chest discomfort while doing workouts on the treadmill in his home gym. Doctors at the hospital said that Ganguly’s family had a history of ‘ischemic heart disease’.

In this disease, chest pain or discomfort arises due to insufficient blood in any part of the heart. This occurs mostly during euphoria or excitement when a greater flow of heart blood is needed. Hospital sources said that a team of five doctors has been formed to monitor his treatment. The statement issued by the hospital said, “When he was brought to the hospital in the afternoon, his clinical parameters were within normal limits. ECG and Echo were also done. He is responding well to treatment. ‘

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted expressing concern over Ganguly’s health, ‘Sad to hear that Saurabh Ganguly has had a mild heart attack and has been admitted to the hospital. I wish him a speedy recovery. ‘ This incident happened at a time when there is speculation that he will join politics before the state assembly elections in April May. There is talk in the political circles of the state that he can join the BJP, although Ganguly never indicated to start a political innings. He became the President of BCCI in October 2019, after which the 33-year term of the Committee of Administrators constituted by the Supreme Court ended.