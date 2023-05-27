sour tomato paste? That bad aftertaste is due to the exploitation of pickers in Southern Europe, warns trade union FNV. An attempt to do something about these excesses together with supermarkets and processors seems to have failed.

“We want to remove that bad aftertaste,” says Petra Bolster, international secretary of the FNV. That is why the union entered into a covenant with supermarkets and the food industry. “But now that a project about abuses in tomato picking has to lead to action, sector organizations and individual companies are not prepared to move,” she says.

“Very disappointing,” says Bolster. That is why the FNV is leaving the Imvo Food Covenant. Imvo stands for ‘international corporate social responsibility’. Through this cooperation, the union hoped to tackle exploitation and discrimination in the production chains of fruit, vegetables and other foodstuffs.

Concerns about workers

Concerns have existed for years regarding the treatment of workers, many of whom are illegal migrants, around the tomato harvest in the south of Italy. Thousands of them live in appalling conditions. Middlemen who employ them, and already pay below minimum wage, would even deduct wages for drinking water.

According to trade union FNV, painful stories are also hidden behind the glorious Southern European cuisine. ©Getty Images/Westend61



A joint study by supermarket umbrella organization CBL and FNV from 2021 confirmed the problems in Italian tomato cultivation. The CBL then emphasized that national governments must ensure that their laws and regulations are complied with, but it also saw a role for supermarkets through the power of their own procurement.



It is always difficult to deal with the poor working conditions abroad. Whether it concerns clothing from Bangladesh or vegetables from Southern Europe. But as a trade union, we were set up for this purpose Petra Bolster, International Secretary FNV

However, in Bolster’s eyes, there is no going through with it. The FNV blames the CBL and the Federation of the Dutch Food Industry (FNLI) for this. “We would like to talk directly with supermarkets about and with their suppliers. They must take their responsibility. But they don’t want that,” says the international secretary.

The umbrella organization of the food industry FNLI is 'greatly surprised' by the resignation of the FNV. "We were still in the middle of the evaluation of the covenant," a spokesman said. For the members, the subject remains important, he says. "We will remain fully committed to tackling risks in the raw material chains."

Not recognized

The CBL regrets the union’s departure. “We do not recognize ourselves in the picture that FNV paints,” says a spokesperson. According to him, there are various ways to improve the situation. Through the application of international standards and through contact with national governments. “In addition, supermarkets within their own production chains, with their own suppliers, are busy following up the actions from the action plan.”

Customers cannot see from the packaging on the shop shelf whether producers comply with rules on wages and working conditions. © ANP / ANP



The FNV states that they prefer to continue tackling the problems in tomato cultivation, but also those in other fresh fruit and vegetables, via a covenant. An extra stick behind the door, however, is that legislation is coming. Brussels wants companies to be responsible for the entire chain of their supply.

Bolster: ,,It is always difficult to tackle the poor working conditions abroad. Whether it concerns clothing from Bangladesh or vegetables from Southern Europe. But as a trade union, we were set up for this purpose. We don't want to let these people down."

