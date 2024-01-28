Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

The portrait of Lisa Gherardini, known as Mona Lisa, was painted by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci in the 16th century. It is exhibited in the “Salle des Etats” of the Louvre Museum in Paris. The protective glass has now been sprayed with soup by environmental activists. © Martin BUREAU / AFP

Climate activists are demanding healthy and sustainable food and are setting an example: They are throwing soup at the Mona Lisa.

Paris – It appears to be the next attack by activists on the Mona Lisa painting in Paris, France: A report by BBC and according to a video from the French press agency CLPress, climate activists are said to have thrown soup at the portrait of Leonardo da Vinci.

In a video, two demonstrators can be seen apparently demanding the right to “healthy and sustainable food,” the reports say.

Not the first attack on the Mona Lisa

Probably the most famous painting in the world from the 16th century is protected by a bulletproof glass pane. It is therefore unlikely that it was damaged.

There was already an attack in the Louvre in May 2022. A man dressed up as a woman in a wheelchair and threw cake at the Mona Lisa. Videos show the bizarre scenes.

The Louvre had to be evacuated last October after a bomb threat. Since the fatal knife attack by an Islamist in a school, France has been on high terror alert.