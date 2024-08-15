Thursday, August 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Soup | This salmon soup is so good that my Husband spooned the last scraps straight from the pot

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Soup | This salmon soup is so good that my Husband spooned the last scraps straight from the pot
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The beauty of creamy and lemony salmon soup is that everything is cooked just right.

I did this soup as a birthday present for myself this weekend. I had been craving a good salmon soup for a long time, and I hadn’t tried this lunch recipe from the restaurant Olo staff before.

The guide was first published in Gloria’s food & wine magazine. This creamy salmon soup, in which the vegetables are cooked until just cooked, was at least once a favorite dish of the restaurant’s staff.

#Soup #salmon #soup #good #Husband #spooned #scraps #straight #pot

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Daily slaps, kicks and an abortion: the abuse suffered by Argentina’s former first lady | El Diario Vasco

Daily slaps, kicks and an abortion: the abuse suffered by Argentina's former first lady | El Diario Vasco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]