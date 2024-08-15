Soup | This salmon soup is so good that my Husband spooned the last scraps straight from the pot

Soup|The beauty of creamy and lemony salmon soup is that everything is cooked just right.

I did this soup as a birthday present for myself this weekend. I had been craving a good salmon soup for a long time, and I hadn’t tried this lunch recipe from the restaurant Olo staff before.

The guide was first published in Gloria’s food & wine magazine. This creamy salmon soup, in which the vegetables are cooked until just cooked, was at least once a favorite dish of the restaurant’s staff.