Sounds | The resident was disgusted by the “chirping” of small birds and demands the city to prevent nesting

Helsinki the resident complained to the city of Helsinki about the little birds in his neighbor's house. The sparrows nested in the structures of the neighboring house, the resident described. In the complaint he sent to the city, he described in detail the disturbance caused by the little birds in his everyday life.

He demands that the city intervene in the activities of the housing company so that the sparrows' nests and birds can be evicted from the house.

The sparrows “squeak” loudly for a maximum of fifteen hours a day, the resident explained. The sound of the bird resembles the rattling of a broken metal alarm clock, and one bird repeats it up to 50 times a minute, he describes.

The complaint concerned a housing company in Malminkartano.

According to the resident, the screeching can be heard through the triple windows in the bedrooms and disturbs sleep at night, even if the windows are closed.

In the neighbor's opinion, the birds come too close to the apartments, as they also try to get under the eaves of the neighboring property's building. In the heat, you can't keep the apartment windows open, even if it's necessary.

The appellant uses the apartment as a study to earn his main income.

Appellant's according to the manager of the neighboring house did not do enough to prevent the birds from nesting.

According to him, there have still been at least three nests in the building.

The property manager says that he blocked all possible openings through which birds could enter the structures with small animal netting.

For the complainant, this has either not happened or the birds have torn them apart.

The matter is handled by the Urban Environment Board environment and permit division on Thursday. The city moves to dismiss the appeal.

According to the presenter of the case, the vocalization of small wild birds outside is such that it does not cause health harm to the person inside the apartment.

According to the presenter, the sounds of small birds cannot be considered to cause noise exceeding the action limits for average noise levels during the day and night, also because noise levels caused by the outside in apartments are always examined with the windows and doors of the apartment closed.