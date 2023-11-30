Sounds | The people of Töölö are amazed at the booming sound echoing in the area

The hospital site is hidden from view, but the explosions carried out there can be heard far away. Sounds have been heard throughout Töölö.

What bang?

This is what Töölö has been wondering about lately. Throughout the week there are thuds and bangs that can be heard from Back-Töölö all the way to Etu-Töölö.

The sounds lead to the Laakso hospital area, where the HUS corporation and Helsinki are building a new hospital complex. When completed, the complex will include three new hospital buildings. In addition, three older ones will be renovated. There will be more than 900 sick places in total.

However, it will still be years before we receive the first patient. Now there is a pit on the site of the brave new hospital, from which rumbles can be heard.

At the construction site both open pit mining and underground tunnel mining are carried out. In addition, there are still drilling sounds. So there is enough noise, even if you stay within the limits of the permits.

“The sounds of mining are quite different from those in the everyday environment, so they are easier to notice,” says the project manager Marja-Liisa Hynynen real estate joint-stock company from Laakso joint hospital. The company is owned by HUS and the City of Helsinki.

There has been some feedback about the vibration, says the project manager responsible for SRV’s excavation work Janne Paajanen. According to him, the amount is usual for mining work done in the city.

The site area is extensive. Three new hospital buildings are under construction, and three old ones are also being renovated.

In an open pit are blown up on weekdays between eight in the morning and six in the evening. In the tunnel, blasting can be done until 9 in the evening on weekdays and until 6 on Saturdays. Before the explosion, an intermittent beep sounds, while a continuous beep tells you that the work is over.

Open pit blasts are short, but tunnel blasts are done in series. In this case, bangs are heard one after the other for about ten seconds, as if from a gigantic carpet, Paajanen describes.

The rock is also drilled. An attempt is made to reduce the vibration, for example, by cut-off drilling, where a groove is drilled into the rock, so that the explosive substance is not in direct contact with the entire rock.

Drilling causes frame sounds, and since many houses in Töölö are stuck in the rock, the sound carries into the buildings. In addition, chopping large stones with a hammer still produces a loud crackling sound.

Open pit mining is now being done at the site. Despite its size, the construction site is hidden from view like a pit.

Underground excavations in particular can seem far away from the construction site and are not visible from the surface, so Hynynen understands that this raises questions.

“Extraordinary noises in a previously extremely quiet place, where there is not much traffic, certainly raises questions.”

Larger excavation works will continue until the summer. The first patient will be admitted to the hospital in 2027.