Saturday, October 21, 2023, 9:54 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This Saturday, the city of Cieza commemorated its big festival, its Holy Week, declared of International Tourist Interest. He did it through the great procession that the Brotherhood of San Pedro put on the street on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of its titular image. He premiered it in 1948 after being sculpted by the Malaga-born image maker Francisco Palma Burgos. More than half a thousand people, belonging to the 18 brotherhoods, participated in this parade which, in addition to the passage of San Pedro Apóstol, was attended by three more of its property: Santa María de Cleofás (Mariano Spiteri Sánchez, 1991) , The Holy Women on the way to the Sepulcher (Antonio Bernal Redondo, 2010) and the Holy Christ of the Expiration (Antonio Jesús Yuste Navarro, 2013).

The procession began at the Holy Week House Museum, from where all the images departed, until reaching the Plaza Mayor, then following the traditional itinerary in the historic center and crossing streets such as San Sebastián, Mesones y Cadenas, among others. . The procession offered unprecedented images, such as the integration of these four images in a single procession. Furthermore, the participation of other brotherhoods with their tunics offered the viewer a different polychrome to the homogeneity that usually exists in Holy Week processions.

The four steps were accompanied by the musical groups Sones de Pasión, We are not in a hurry, Tal y qué and Averroes de la OJE de Cieza. The procession was closed by a representation of the Board of Pasionaria Brotherhoods, Nazarenes from Archena and Totana, the current presidents of the eighteen brotherhoods and others from the past and a municipal representation headed by the mayor, Tomás Rubio, and the councilors of Semana Santa, María Turpín, and from Tourism, Amparo Belmonte.

The first steps towards the creation of the Brotherhood of San Pedro were taken in Cieza at the beginning of the 18th century, with a first image in the middle of that century. However, it would not be until the end of the 19th century when a second carving would be commissioned from the sculptor Joaquín Eusebio Baglietto. This image was kept in the hermitage of Santísimo Cristo del Consuelo but was burned, along with the rest of the religious carvings and the temple itself, during the Civil War. After the uncertainty of those years, the brothers united again, giving rise to the current image that has already accumulated three quarters of a century among the people of Cieza.