The Boeing series of mishaps continues: Shortly before takeoff, a pilot is made aware of a problem. The machine cannot start.

Atlanta – There were problems when a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 took off on Saturday (January 20). A nose wheel came off the aircraft shortly before takeoff. The incident happened just weeks after a cabin part of another Boeing plane separated from the plane during flight.

Boeing loses wheel before takeoff: “Sounds like we have a problem”

Delta Air Lines Flight 982 was supposed to fly from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport to Bogotá, Colombia. Around noon (local time), a nose wheel came loose and “rolled down the hill,” according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). According to the report, there were 184 passengers on board, two captains and four flight attendants.

“Hey Tower, the 75 on the runway just lost a nose wheel,” the quotes New York Post the conversation between the tower and the pilot who was waiting in line for take-off on the next plane. “Delta 982, this is the plane looking at you. One of your front tires just fell off,” the pilot continued, addressing these words to the plane bound for Bogotá “Thank you for that […] “Sounds like we have a problem,” the Delta pilot replied.

Shortly before takeoff: Nose wheel separates from Boeing – investigations underway

The passengers had to leave the plane and take a replacement flight. Loud New York Post The aircraft that were waiting to take off on the affected runway were diverted to other runways. The affected Delta plane had to remain on the runway for three hours. The American aviation authority is said to have started an investigation, but it is still unclear why the wheel came off.

At the beginning of January there was already a Boeing incident in which a cabin part was torn out of the 737 Max 9 aircraft. The plane was en route from Portland to Ontario and landed back in Portland after 20 minutes. No one was injured, but some passengers were in shock. However, Boeing has also had some success recently. In November 2023 could the Boeing 787, also known as the “Dreamliner”, made history: It was the first time such an aircraft landed in Antarctica. (vk)