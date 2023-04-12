Despite being an excellent service, most Starlink users don’t remember the complexity of the satellites used. These are still being placed in their orbits, complementing the constellation. Now, part of these satellites are losing altitude and falling.

In February, SpaceX put another batch of Starlink satellites into space. The big news in this launch was the payload that was based on the new Starlink V2 Mini satellites. Also, as expected, this launch was a success.

These new satellites are an evolution of the current ones and promise faster speeds in the Internet access service. Even so, they seem to have some problems and lead to unexpected behavior, they are losing altitude and one of them ended up falling, in a controlled manner.

Three of the Starlink V2Mini sats (30058, 30042, 30051) have resumed orbit raising, while Starlink 30062 reentered at 0850 UTC Apr 3 off the coast of California pic.twitter.com/viv6daE4Gv — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 3, 2023

Several people and entities have raised awareness of this situation. These monitor the flights of these equipment and noticed that several lost altitude steadily. Most saw their orbit corrected, but at least 1 ended up falling in a controlled manner.

Elon Musk had already warned that these first 21 Starlink V2 Mini satellites could have problems. They are also units that will be tested and evaluated to ensure the best performance and that their design is perfect for the function they will have.

Starlink V2 Minis are miniaturized versions of SpaceX’s next-generation Starlinks. Equipped with more powerful antennas and high-speed frequencies, the V2 Minis are intended to help SpaceX increase the capacity of its satellite constellation for Internet access.

The V2 Minis were designed to temporarily fill the gap in growing demand on SpaceX’s Starlink network. They will exist until the company can launch the full-size version of its next-generation satellites.