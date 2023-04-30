The Jerez Sprint crash

During the opening lap of Saturday’s Spanish Grand Prix race, a multiple accident caused the race to be red-flagged. Four riders ended up on the ground, fortunately unharmed despite a rather dangerous dynamic. The crashes were triggered by the contact between Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), with the latter attempting to enter an inside corner despite the fact that the space was rather small, ending up colliding with his Spanish rival. From there, a battle ensued that saw the Roman remain on the ground in the middle of the track and the Catalan end up in the gravel together with Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), who impacted the Yamaha that remained on the track. Subsequently, Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas) also crashed, losing control of his bike due to the chaos found in Turn 2.

The sanction of Commissioners

In the evening, the FIM Steward Panel, appointed to analyze what happened during the activity on the track, decided to penalize Franco Morbidelli, found guilty of “irresponsible driving” for the incident with Alex Marquez. The penalty was a Long Lap Penalty to be observed”in the next grand prix in which the driver will participate“wording clarified a few lines later: “It would be the 2023 Spanish GP, unless you participate for any reason related to this incident (as per the sanctions protocol issued by the FIM MotoGP Stewards on 30/3/2023)”.

Obviously the note was added following the penalty affair – still formally unresolved – involving Marc Marquez in Portimao. Certainly the lack of alignment with the other categories is not understood, given that the same trio of Commissioners (Freddie Spencer, Andres Somolinos, Tamara Matko) sanctioned Syarifuddin Azman in Moto3 with a start from the back of the grid and a Long Lap Penalty to be served “at the next Spanish GP” of Moto3, without any note. The question then arises as to what this is “sanctions protocol” issued on March 30 – and therefore following Marc Marquez’s accident – ​​and never made public through the Federation’s website.

The appeal and the accusation of “ambition”

Yamaha, through Massimo Meregalli, made use of the right of appeal, presenting a written brief asking for the case to be reviewed. The panel judging the appeals is different from the Steward Panel, and is made up of Ralph Bohnhorst and Mario Solana. The two, after listening to the motivations of the three Commissioners and the Yamaha team principal representing Franco Morbidelli, decided to dismiss the appeal and to confirm the penalty.

Definitely curious the description of the basis on which the sanction was imposed: “The Appeal Commissioners agreed with the MotoGP Commissioners that Franco Morbidelli was ambitious in his overtaking attemptcausing the contact and the accident with Alex Marquez”.

A sentence that recalls the accident in the wet between Rossi and Stoner at Jerez in 2011, when the Australian blamed – rightly – the Italian with a peremptory: “Your ambition has surpassed your talent“. A new frontier of motivations on penalties.