It turns out that exchanging the office for your attic room has quite a few advantages. More (but not enough in view of the traffic jams) companies are realizing that working from home can be efficient and CO2 emissions went down considerably. Everyone and their mother also learned how video calling works. Tesla is going to give this an extra dimension together with Zoom.

Teams’ counterpart is joining forces with Musk’s car brand. As a result, you will soon be able to make video calls on the big screen in addition to all the bizarre games and gadgets. The Zoom integration is coming to all new Teslas and will be available to download as an app. In 2020, Tesla announced that it would like to get started with its own video calling service, but apparently they prefer to hook up with Zoom.

We may now be revealing a secret from Musk, but since the first Model 3, there is a standard camera in the interior mirror that focuses on the cabin. Tesla and Zoom will therefore also use this camera for your video calls. So there is no need to go to a garage to have an extra camera installed.

You can make video calls while driving, but you can’t

Zoom meetings while you are driving, is that allowed? The answer is: yes. Video calling on your phone is already seen as hands-free calling, so starting a Zoom call while you’re on the road is allowed. But don’t worry: you can’t use Zoom while driving in the Tesla. It is therefore intended for when you are at the charging station, for example.