Sounds detected in Titan search area, according to the Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard confirmed in the early hours of this Wednesday that has detected “sounds” in the area where a tourist submersible is being searched disappeared with five crew members on board who were going to see the wreckage of the Titanic.

“A Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater sounds in the search area“, the office said on Twitter, although it clarified that at the moment no traces of the vehicle have been found.

However, the Coast Guard assured that the information will be used to organize future search plans. The message comes shortly after media such as rolling stones or the chain CNN they will ensure that authorities had detected sounds of beatings at 30-minute intervals.



Communication with the 6.5-meter-long submersible Titan was lost on Sunday, almost two hours after it began its descent toward the vestiges of the mythical ocean liner, which lie at a depth of almost 4,000 meters some 600 km from Newfoundland, in the North Atlantic. See also The terrible message sent by the Apollo 1 crew before they died Photo: OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS / AFP

The US Coast Guard began an extensive search operation Monday with the help of Canada to locate the aircraft. The company OceanGate Expeditions, which operates the submersible, reported on Sunday to the authorities the disappearance of the device with five people on board: the pilot and four passengers.



According to British media, the five members of the crew are Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, British explorer Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

On its website, the company offers trips of eight days and seven nights to visit the remains of the Titanic, with an approximate price of 250,000 dollars.

