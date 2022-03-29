If you are looking for a customizable sounding Bluetooth speaker with good sound quality, you should take a look at the Soundcore Motion +a very interesting speaker that now deserves even more attention because it is on offer on Amazon with a 20% discount!

You can currently buy the Soundcore Motion + speaker a € 79.99 instead of the € 99.99 list, thus saving € 20 equal to 20% of the full price. Be careful because the offer ends on March 31, so if you intend to make the purchase I advise you not to wait too long or it may be too late. If you want to learn more about this product, I refer you to our review, in any case below I propose again the main features.

Soundcore Motion +: why buy it

The Soundcore Motion + speaker is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and is therefore easily connectable to a smartphone or tablet, also through the dedicated app it is possible customize the equalization obtaining a sound more suited to our preferences. However, it can also be used with devices equipped with an AUX cable thanks to the port on the side.

The speaker is equipped with Qualcomm aptX technology which allows for high resolution audio and a very stable connection. The audio quality is then guaranteed by the two very high frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers and passive radiators that provide a deep 30W sound.

Certification is also present IPX7 which should guarantee a water resistance of up to 1 meter. On the battery side, the manufacturer declares 12 hours of autonomy thanks to the capacity of 6,700 mAh, more than enough for most uses.

Soundcore Motion + is available in 3 colors, namely black, blue and red, but only the first is on offer.