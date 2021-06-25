We have already talked about Anker and Soundcore in our review on the Soundcore Life A1 earphones, so we will immediately get to the point by analyzing the characteristics and the positive and negative aspects of Soundcore Life P2 that we have had the opportunity to try for you.

Soundcore Life P2: unboxing and first impressions

The product comes in a very simple box, with the product name, the brand logo and a photo of the headphones along with some main features. Simple yes, but not for this reason elegant: The silvery and photo-reflective text gives a touch of class to the outer packaging.

Opening the package we immediately find two compartments: in the first there are the headphones, wrapped in a plastic coating to prevent them from crawling while handling them, in the second we find the user manual in the foreground, but we will then discover that there are also others accessories.

We have now removed the protective casing on the headphones and we can see that the logo on the Soundcore Life P2 headphones also reflects light being metallic: a touch of harmony with box. Reading the user manual we also realize that the headphones are sold with a USB A – USB C power cable (without however the wall socket) and with 4 pairs of rubber pads of different sizes: XS, S, L and XL.

The Soundcore Life P2 are equipped with a protective adhesive on the contacts with the charging case to avoid damaging the battery during storage in the warehouse and during transport. Furthermore, this adhesive preserves the charge of the case, allowing us to immediately listen to music or make a call without first having to charge headphones and cases.

If you have been careful before you will surely have noticed that the size of the rubber pads is missing the M: I have not forgotten them and it is not even a manufacturer’s forgetfulness: Soundcore Life P2 already mounts the size M rubber pads to allow users media to listen to music right away and save some space in the box.

Cold first impressions? The headphones are very elegant even if the charging case is very bulky. Let’s see if the audio quality is in line with the elegance of the product, also remembering that it is a mid-range and not a top of the range.

Soundcore Life P2: declared technical characteristics

Soundcore Life P2 by Anker presents itself to the consumer with:

4 microphones, 2 for earphone

7 hours of playback on a single charge

40 hours of total playback, taking breaks and fully recharging the earphones using the charging case

1 hour of music playback with only 10 minutes of fast charging

Bluetooth technology 5

Possibility to use only one earphone, regardless of whether it is right or left

USB-C case charging port, headphone charging with magnetic connector

Soundcore Life P2: actual technical characteristics and our impressions, pros and cons

After trying Soundcore Life P2 we can tell you that based on our experience the actual data (as often happens and how it is normal, deriving the data from different tests) are slightly different:

You get about 5/5 and a half hours of playback on a single charge

Total playback drops to about 35 hours, having carried out 6 full recharge cycles (1 initial + 6 intermediate = 7 total -> 7 recharges for 5 hours of listening with one recharge = approximately 35 total hours)

40/45 minutes of music playback with only 10 minutes of fast charging, to reach the hour you need to charge at least 15 minutes

We confirm the possibility of using only one earphone, regardless of whether it is the right or the left

With the experience gained during the use of these headphones we can confirm that it is a mid-range product. We highly appreciated that this is a device that supports 3D Surround technology for an immersive sound and experience. For the best user experience we had to use the phone equalizer to adjust the volume of the treble, bass and some audio frequencies.

Pro: the very low cost, the product details (metallic text and logos, the 5 rubber pads and the protection to the contacts of the headphones in the case) and the “fit” of the headphones in the ear

Versus: the really bulky charging case and the almost need (it is clear, it is not mandatory, the headphones work even without) to use the phone’s equalizer to have an immersive audio experience

Soundcore Life P2: where to buy and how much it costs

Were you impressed and would you like to buy Soundcore Life P2? You can find them on Amazon, in color black is White at a price of € 69.99 euros.