A few weeks ago we got to try the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 finding them really good, today we have the opportunity to try the Pro model, will it live up to expectations?

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro they place themselves in one of the hottest and most saturated markets of the moment, or that of TWS earphones, a market where it is now difficult to propose something innovative and at the same time having a good quality / price ratio.

Over the years we have had the opportunity to review various models and, in case you were lost and did not know what to bet on, I understand you very well, however the SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Pro they could very well be for you since, in addition to a design that you would not expect, they hide something really interesting.

The SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Pro are premium-end TWS headphones / earphones, therefore they have an important price but, when compared to the performance and the various functions, in addition to the fit that I found really comfortable – even if this is a subjective aspect -, I think it is really good.

As you can see in the images above, the package that contains the earphones comes with:

a practical package with protective plastic ;

; the earphones , separated from the charging base;

, separated from the charging base; 8 sets of spare rubber pads which cover almost all the conformations of the ears, going from an XXXS version to ending in an XL;

which cover almost all the conformations of the ears, going from an XXXS version to ending in an XL; charging case ;

; a charging cable and the instruction manual, both positioned under the black plastic you see in the photo.

Having said that now I’m going to talk to you in detail about the design and the initial configuration, the sound quality and the technical specifications, the battery and finally the price.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: the design and initial configuration

The charging case of the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is in my opinion one of the strengths of these earphones, with his design practical and well cared for, as well as being made in such a way that the closing be magnetic and sliding, as well as the inserts where the earphones are stored, so as to prevent them from accidentally falling.

As for the rest of the case, on the back you will find the USB type C socket, while on the front you will find three LEDs which will indicate the status of charge of the case.

The presence of the USB-C port with fast charging (15 minutes for 3 hours of autonomy), which left me speechless as, even today, there are some companies that tend to save on the charging socket, which, in my opinion, in 2021, is anachronistic.

Another addition regarding these earphones is support for the Qi-Certified wireless charging, a feature not always present in high-end earphones.

As for installation and use, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro they are super easy to set up, it will be enough to download theSoundcore app (which I already had as it was coupled to mine Flare 2) And that’s it.

Simply insert the earphones into the case, open the app and the pairing will activate automatically.

A feature that I have found incredible and, until now, I have never found to work so perfectly in other devices, is the “Tip fit test“, Basically you helps you choose the best rubber pad to apply to your earphones so as to have a insulation and a perfect seal.

As for compatibility, I had no problems connecting them either to my Samsung Galaxy or to my Apple devices, and I also want to clarify that it is It is possible to connect more than one device at the same time.

One thing that I really found instead uncomfortable They were the commandscommands that I have come to hate in certain situations. Although these are touch, from my point of view it would have been better to have them physical, as every time I used them during a run, out of 10 attempts, the earphones will have recognized the command 3-4 times at most.

I particularly liked the size of the earbuds, although they are very similar to the AirPods Pro, they have that je ne sais quoi that makes them quite unique. As for me, I hate earphones that are too bulky – they are not really suitable for my ears, like those that do not have a “plug” – I must say that they even allowed me to lie down and still remain comfortable.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: sound quality and technical specifications

Let’s start with the Technical specifications of the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro and then go into detail.

Since the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are earphones and, literally, the only thing the earphones do is reproduce sounds, you will probably want these to be good, besides that you have to take into account that this model of Soundcore also has 6 microphones, to offer aunique experience even during calls.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro have a very balanced audio profile with very good bass, and of tall who have nothing to envy to the most famous models, same thing for the medium, that they always left me satisfied.

Obviously, in addition to the purely technical data, the app and the function must also be taken into consideration HearID which guarantees a unique audio profile, allowing total customization from top to bottom.

As for the volume levels, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro have a maximum level quite high, however I have noticed that the sounds are starting to be slightly distorted and this, in addition to undermining the life of the drivers, also ruins the audio experience.

Regarding the microphones, as I said before, there are 6 of them that behave in an excellent way, making clear calls and with few disturbances deriving from the environment.

To ensure the most accurate and intense sound, the drivers of the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro have been coated with 10 hardened nanolayers, this extra stiffness gives your music the 45% more bass and 30% wider frequency bandwidth.

One thing that I did not appreciate and the noise cancellation external and the transparency mode, a function that allows you to automate external sounds and, in case someone is talking to you directly, it will make the volume lower automatically.

Personally, I didn’t find this feature very functional as it picked up any noise in the vicinity, even from people who were just passing by, which really negatively impacted my experience with this feature.

Unfortunately, even the noise cancellation I found it lacking, it must be said, however, that I am used to that offered by the Jabra Elite 75t / 85t, probably the best currently on the market, but having tried several earphones, although I was not looking for perfection, I noticed that it worked objectively badly.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: battery

Battery capacity : 55 mAh earphones; Charging base 500 mAh.

: 55 mAh earphones; Charging base 500 mAh. Playback time : Earphones Max 7 hours; charging base up to 26 hours.

: Earphones Max 7 hours; charging base up to 26 hours. Charging time: offers an autonomy of 3 hours with only 15 minutes of charging.

Soundcore advertises up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge, and I can honestly confirm this data – although it is due to personal use and is not objective -.

I have personally encountered aincredible autonomy even in the recharging base, I have now been using them every day for almost 20 days, and I found myself recharging the base only 2 times, in my opinion a more than positive result.

I honestly think they are a product suitable for any type of user, from the audiophile who wants quality sound, to the common user who is looking for a quality product but at the same time has an excellent quality / price ratio, not to mention the fact which, at the current price, is one of the best best-buys in the premium range.

SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Pro: price

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are available on Amazon in four different colors (white, black, pink and blue) with first delivery in 2 days at the current price of € 129.99 but with the possibility of further lowering it a € 99.99 with a coupon offered directly by the company.

If desired, there is also the possibility to buy them directly from company website at the price, on offer until 2 July, of € 99.99 with free shipping, the possibility of return within 30 days (as well as on Amazon) and 18 months of warranty unlike the 24 offered on Amazon; one is available on the site limited edition MusicCare Edition in red color.

In case you want to know more, the company’s website also offers a section dedicated to community, where you can compare your experience with other users.