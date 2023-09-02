The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi announced that the “Jewon” ship, which it launched last January, has achieved an important achievement after successfully completing the first phase of the fish resources assessment survey in the waters of the United Arab Emirates. It also conducted the first comprehensive sonic survey of fish resources in the country’s waters.

A pioneering two-week study was conducted in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, using state-of-the-art technology to examine underwater ecosystems and assess marine populations and distribution.

The sonographic survey involved the use of sound waves to estimate the abundance and distribution of fish populations in the sea.

By analyzing the data, the authority will be able to determine the size, density and location of fish populations, which will help in assessing the health and condition of fish stocks in the area, and contribute to strengthening the authority’s efforts in sustainable fisheries management. The ship, on which a team of researchers and scientists from the authority works in cooperation with a number of international experts, embarked on a 108-day cruise to conduct the survey, which included 324 sites in the country’s waters, and collected valuable data.

Under the project, nine Emirati nationals were trained for 3,510 hours. During the expedition, the experts collected 1,500 samples of fish, which contributed to enhancing their knowledge and insights into the types of fish found in the area and their habitats.

The research team, in collaboration with G42 and OceanX, has also completed the first environmental DNA baseline and complete genome sequence of fish species in marine waters in the country.

This innovative approach provides a deeper understanding of genetic diversity, allowing for the development of more effective strategies to protect and manage species in the future.

Ahmed Al-Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Authority, said: “The successful completion of the implementation of the first phase of the Fish Resources Assessment Survey is a milestone in the UAE’s continuous efforts to protect its marine environment, as the valuable data collected by the research vessel (Jewan) will contribute through Its specialized team of citizens helps to make informed decisions regarding the sustainable management of fisheries resources in the country.

Al Hashemi added, “This is the first time that a comprehensive acoustic survey of fish resources has been conducted in the waters of the United Arab Emirates, which will help us obtain a clearer and more accurate picture of marine life in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.”

The ship “Jewan”, which was built by the authority under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and chairman of the authority’s board of directors, is the most advanced in the Middle East. It is 50 meters long, and it uses green technologies to preserve the marine environment and fisheries. It also contributes to conducting specialized research in the Arabian Gulf, which is the hottest sea in the world and serves as a natural laboratory for the effects of climate change, within the framework of the UAE’s initiatives based on Science and innovation.

The ship contains the latest advanced scientific equipment, which includes: a remotely operated vehicle, trawling equipment, devices for mapping the sea floor, sound wave devices, and devices for measuring marine water parameters, temperature and depth, in addition to diving facilities. It also includes six laboratories: the fisheries laboratory, the acoustic laboratory, the chemical analysis laboratory, the biophysics laboratory, the sampling laboratory, and the air quality laboratory.

The ship is characterized by high fuel efficiency and hydrodynamic performance, as Jeewan consumes less fuel and energy than other ships of similar size.

They also emit less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which supports the UAE’s goals in addressing climate change.

The Commission plans to implement several research initiatives in the future, including the assessment of blue carbon in ocean fisheries; climate change research, mapping and surveys of deep-water habitats (coral and seagrass), conducting surveys of deep-water megafauna – including cetaceans, dugongs, turtles and whale sharks, as well as surveys of invasive (invasive) marine species; In addition to monitoring marine water quality, air quality, and plastics, as well as underwater heritage, which includes shipwrecks and pearl diving basins.

In addition, the “Geeon” ship will support the UAE’s goal of climate neutrality by 2050 by conducting research on ocean blue carbon, which is a globally important initiative.

Ocean blue carbon includes carbon stored in different types of marine life; From crustaceans to fish, turtles and marine mammals, this will advance knowledge about the contribution of marine vertebrates to carbon storage and their potential role in mitigating the effects of climate change.

