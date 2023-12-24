Dear Don Francisco. I hope that upon receipt of this letter you are in good health and with your spirit as alive as when I left for the Americas. These lines serve to announce my imminent return, with the news that in my meager luggage there is something new that I hope you will like and that is the reason why I am resuming contact with you, my creator.

I don't know if it's good news. I leave to your learned discretion the consideration you deserve to know that the language with which I crossed the oceans, which I used to communicate with the towns I visited from Cape Horn to the Rio Grande, has mutated in this time towards a language enriched by the contact with the indigenous people of the south and center of the continent, who provide a sweet accent, improve our vocabulary and ennoble the rules of grammar and syntax. I trust that when we resume contact, these advantages that I observe and I just mentioned will rub off on you and your writing, already elevated in its very nature, will reach renewed heights.

I don't think you'll find the other news I'm giving you so much fun. In my excursions to northern America, I have come across native tribes that defend themselves against the invader, helped by a language undoubtedly created by the devil, very useful for when we have to descend into hell, our safe destiny.

Manuel Romero





They call English that ragged way of communicating, with convoluted pronunciation and, in effect, devilish vocabulary. I don't see a future for it because it pales next to our Spanish, under whose rule you already know that the sun does not set, although I must accept the skill with which the natives use certain recurring formulas, which could be useful to you for your creations.

They are rare finds, which make fortune among the youngest of those tribes, but which, well channeled, would perfect their sonnets and give their creatures a superior greatness when it comes to expressing ourselves. Because you and I are the same. Faithful devotees of the only religion possible for a Spaniard, the picaresque, for whom a word was invented that serves as a synonym for deception although a deeper idea beats in it. It's a verb that helps define us, the clever ones, who others will call cheaters. The verb that I give him for when he writes the second part of my life: the verb chetar.

Jorge Alacid (Logroño, 1962) He is a journalist, with a career always developed within the Vocento publishing group, where he joined in 1989 in the defunct Rioja edition of El Correo and from 1993, in Diario LA RIOJA, until 2021, when he began to exercise coordination headquarters in the Provinces. As a writer, he is the author of 'The loved ones', a novel published in 2022 by the Pepitas publishing house.