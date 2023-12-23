A woman stepped on the Moon for the first time a few days ago, almost a century after Armstrong did. The race to reach our satellite with female spanauts raged at the beginning of the century, with unsuccessful attempts by the countries habitual in space, and by others incorporated little by little with the globalization of technologies. In this case, the three heroines are citizens of Sinistria, one of the states that emerged as a result of the strong conflicts over water scarcity that caused enormous migratory movements and clashes between populations and governments.

Bordering Diestrania, both powers have been fighting among themselves for years to be the first to give a feminine name to this part of our History. In fact, they launched their rockets at the same time, propelled by the new, completely harmless, plastic-based fuel that promises to alleviate the climate crisis that is suffocating half the planet. Even so, humanity has remained committed to searching for the Moon, abandoning Earth.

Today we learned about the conversation that the crew members of both missions had in the moments immediately after the feat achieved by the Sinistrians. This is the recording revealed today by the VESA space agency, which, despite being unrelated to this milestone, managed to capture the conversation between the two ships:

Cogan (Sinistria): «Base, we just took the moon. We've raised a lot of dust, but everything is in order. We have arrived first! And now I'm getting ready to get off the module. I will have to say something for future generations…”

Tieran (Diestrania): «You have cheated. International regulations prohibit adding organic components to fuel, that's the only reason you arrived earlier. “If you had respected the rules, we would be the ones who would be there.”

Cogan: «You have no proof, let us enjoy ourselves and accept second place with grace. It's my turn, I want to say a few sentences for posterity. Ahem… I see from here our battered globe, once bluer and brighter…”

Tieran: (interrupts him) «Try saying these: Cheats! “You're hooked!”

Cogan: «And between us and Earth, we can barely glimpse a small dot, the approaching Diestrania ship. Late, girls, too late…”

