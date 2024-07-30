Home page World

TikTok is introducing “Sound Search,” a new feature for recognizing songs by singing or humming, but how is it different from Shazam and when will it be available in Germany?

TikTok has introduced a new feature called “Sound Search” that positions itself as a serious competitor to Shazam. With this tool, users can not only identify songs by playing music, but also by singing or humming. This feature sets TikTok apart from Shazam, which has so far only been successful in identifying originally played music. Most recently, the platform released NEXTG.tv also a function that allows Import music to TikTok leaves.

TikTok introduces “Sound Search”, a new feature for song recognition by singing or humming. © Jaap Arriens/Imago

Differences to Shazam and YouTube Music

While Shazam and similar services like YouTube Music focus on identifying songs from the surrounding area, Sound Search expands the possibilities by using the user’s voice. Most recently, however, YouTube Music expanded the feature to find songs that are hummed using AI. This is especially useful when the lyrics are known but the melody cannot be reproduced exactly. TikTok also plans to recognize sounds and songs that are frequently used in TikTok videos. This will also give users a list of videos that use that specific sound or song, increasing integration and use of the platform.

Test phase and availability of Sound Search on TikTok

“Sound Search” is currently being tested in selected regions. TikTok has not yet commented on when the function will be available worldwide, including in Germany. Users will therefore have to be patient a little longer before they can use this innovative technology to its full extent. The competition is also increasingly focusing on music, because On Instagram it is possible to add 20 songs per reel.