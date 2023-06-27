Former President Donald Trump spoke during an interview about, among other things, an attack plan on Iran and possibly also showed confidential documents. That is according to CNN from an audio recording that the American news site made public on Monday.

The audio recording lasts two minutes, dates from June 2021 and was made during a conversation Trump had at the time with people who were working on an autobiography about his former chief of staff Mark Meadows. In attendance were a writer, a publisher, and two of Trump’s staffers. The recording shows that Trump appears to indicate that he kept a secret document from the Pentagon about a plan to attack Iran, CNN writes.

“These are the papers,” Trump says on the audio recording, discussing the Pentagon’s attack plans. He also refers to something he calls “highly confidential” and seems to show others, CNN continues.

Trump is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over his handling of classified documents. He is accused of taking such documents, which he was not supposed to take home, to his home in Florida when he left the White House.

The ex-president is also accused of showing confidential information to people who were not authorized to do so. Trump has told the judge that he is innocent. He says he only showed public documents and newspaper clippings.