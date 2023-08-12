On the night of August 12, Yana Suponenko, who works as a sound producer for the performers Tima Belorussky and Prosto Lera, was beaten in Moscow. Information about this, as well as video recordings of the victim’s story, were received by Izvestia on August 12.

According to the man, he rode with a group of friends and in the company of a girl on electric scooters.

“I was just driving and people came up to my girlfriend. I arrived and got hit in the head. I didn’t even see anything. I didn’t have time to understand anything, ”Suponenko said.

His girlfriend Angelina clarified that she rode an electric scooter for about 50 m, but an unknown person spoke to her. Finally, she stopped.

Suponenko drove up next and asked the man the reason for the stop. After that, the attacker silently began to beat Suponenko – first in the face, and then already fallen, with his feet, Angelina specified.

“Yan’s head was near the pole, he fell right next to the pole. And this man, when he kicked Jan, his head just hit the post, ”she added.

The beating lasted approximately two minutes. Then the attacker just got into a black car and fled the scene. His car was photographed by witnesses of the incident, the frame also became available to Izvestia.

The victim wrote a statement to the police, the doctors recorded a concussion in Jan and put two stitches on the dissected eyebrow. The police started checking.

