“One of the big mistakes is to judge policies and programs by their intentions and not by their results.” Milton Friedmann

President López Obrador inaugurated this February 17 the first phase of Plan Sonora, a solar electricity generation project in Puerto Penasco. As he usually does, he cut the red ribbon before finishing. The photovoltaic plant, which when completed will be the largest in the country and the eighth in the world, will start generating in 2024.

The first stage It will have 120 megawatts (MW) of capacity and an investment of 840 million dollars has been assigned to it so far. In its final stage, the first plant will have a capacity of 1,000 MW and will require an investment of 1,600 million dollars. The project has been built on land donated by a private company, vidanta, and will be operated by Federal electricity commission (CFE).

The project is politically important for Lopez Obrador. It allows him to demonstrate that, despite the electrical counter-reform, which privileged the dispatch of energy from the CFE despite being more expensive and polluting, his government is committed to clean energy. That is why a few weeks ago Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard took a group of ambassadors to meet him.

We must applaud the fact that the president is already investing in clean electricity. Until recently, Manuel Bartlett’s CFE argued that clean energy generated instability in the networks and was responsible, along with some burning of pastures, for the blackouts in the country. It seems that the solar energy generated by the CFE it does not have those perverse consequences. As always, however, many decisions are occurrences. The president does not like to do feasibility studies before investing in his projects.

Francisco Barnes de Castro, Former UNAM rector and energy specialist, he has written in Energía a Debate that the one in Puerto Peñasco “will be the largest plant in the country”, but also “the one with the highest unit investment cost”; that is, it will register the highest cost per MW of electricity. The reason is that the investment is being made in a region with the “lowest marginal short-term electricity prices in the country.” There is “a high concentration of photovoltaic plants in the state of sonorous (almost 1,000 MW of the 5,400 MW that are installed in the country) and there is no adequate transmission capacity to evacuate production surpluses to other areas of the country”.

Vidanta has done the right thing by donating the land. It needed more electricity for its Puerto Peñasco resort and the CFE did not have the capacity to bring it in from other places. The CFE, however, is making a very risky decision to place such an important investment in an area with low prices for wholesale solar electricity. “The Puerto Peñasco plant – Barnés writes – is going to face problems to ensure the income that will allow it to recover the investment.” The Sonora Plan, on the other hand, does not compensate for the damage that the government has done to the country and the environment by canceling existing or planned plants for the crime of being private.

The president is not wrong to invest in solar energy, which does not produce instability as Bartlett argued. He has made a mistake, however, in choosing the place. For him, the important thing is to show ambassadors and the media that he is interested in the environment; For the CFE and for the country, it would have been better to have the plant in a place with higher marginal prices.

Lithium

AMLO decreed the “nationalization” of lithium; earlier he had ordered the creation of a state monopoly to control the mineral. From the first decree it caused the disappearance of lithium medicines for psychiatric disorders; it has also left producers of certain lubricants and glass without raw material. We do not produce lithium yet, but it is no longer on the market.