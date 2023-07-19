‘Sound of freedom’ has been sweeping the box office in the United States, but thousands request its release in theaters in Latin America. Luckily, Peru is one of the first countries where ‘Sonido de libertad’ will see the light of day in our region. How do we know? Well, a famous national cinema chain has published an image that has been causing a stir on networks: it is Cinemark. “Because I always read them, I tell you that soon, ‘Sounds of freedom’ in your favorite Cinemark,” reads the ad.

Cinemark announces the premiere of ‘Sound of freedom’ in its theaters. Photo: Instagram capture

What is the movie ‘Sound of freedom’ about?

‘Sound of Freedom’ is a moving tale inspired by an incredible true story that radiates hope, even in the darkest moments. After rescuing an innocent young man from the relentless clutches of child traffickers, a federal agent discovers that his sister is still in captivity.

Driven by his bravery, he decides to embark on a risky mission to free her and defy all the obstacles that stand in his way to freedom.

Sensing the urgency of time, she decides to leave her work behind and venture into the depths of the Colombian jungle, facing mortal danger with the firm purpose of rescuing her from a fate even more devastating than death itself.