“Sound of Freedom” either “Sound of Freedom” It is still in everyone’s eye after its premiere on July 4 last. And it is that such was its impact when communicating, through its plot, the social problem of sexual exploitation and child trafficking in Latin America that even Mel Gibson recommended it. However, cases have been coming to light that are linked to the movie both before and after its premiere on the giant screen.

After opening in North American movie theaters, the Mexican producer Eduardo Verastegui He has been receiving death threats from a group of people who do not want the truth to be told about child trafficking in countries like Colombia and Haiti. On the other hand, through his social networks, the producer and human rights activist recounted the rejection he had from the streaming giants Disney and Netflix.

“Sound of freedom”, the film about child trafficking in Latin America. Photo: Wapa

Netflix and Disney rejected “Sound of freedom”

Eduardo Verasteguion his social platforms, confessed that “Sound of Freedom” It was already ready to be launched five years ago and the first person who showed the script was Fox. The US network was interested in the project and they put together a contract in which Fox Latin America joined, but it fell through after it Disney buy the company.

Given what happened, Verástegui did not sit idly by, he knocked on the door of the streaming giants to start distributing “Sound of freedom”, but “they all refused”. He received a “no” from Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Lionsgate. On behalf of the Mickey Mouse company, they told him that this tape was not in accordance with the company.

After being rejected and waiting more than eight years, a door opens with Angel Studios. The American media company only took five days to close the contract with Eduardo Verastegui. The Mexican reported that the American producers were delighted with the project and that they themselves proposed to release the feature film on July 4.

