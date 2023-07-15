Actor, producer and human rights activist: that is Jose Eduardo Verastegui. The 48-year-old Mexican has been the center of many issues for being involved in different initiatives regarding the defense of human rights and the family. He is well known in the 90’s for appearing in various television series such as “My dear Isabel”, “Soñadoras”, “A light on the road”, “Three women” and even “CSI Miami”.

Eduardo Verástegui, human rights activist

Eduardo VerasteguiTo this day, he only qualifies as a film producer and human rights activist. If we talk about the big screen, he has had an important step in movies like “Meet me in Miami”“Pretty” and “The untold story of the narco”. While, as an activist, she has carried out different acts, seeking to make visible the importance of human rights in the world. Recently, she had a meeting with the president of Hungary, was also with the president of Brazil and gave a talk at the World Congress of Families, in her homeland.

The producer of the hit movie “Sound of Freedom” He has obtained various awards and recognitions throughout this fight. They stand out among them: Thomas Morefor the defense of human life and the family; Mother Teresa of Calcutta delivered by the Italian parliament; And the prize humanae vitae.

“Sound of freedom”, the success of Eduardo Verástegui

July has been an important month in the life of the Mexican, because one of the best films of 2023 for moviegoers premiered. “Sound of Freedom”the movie of Eduardo Verastegui, It has been maintaining itself in the first three places at the box office. The film tells the true story of a former HSI agent, Tim Ballard, who fights against child trafficking in Latin America.

“Sound of Freedom” either “Sound of Freedom”, distributed by Angeles Studios in the United States and directed by Alejandro Monteverde, presents the entire mission of Ballard, the rescue of children in Colombia and Haiti, exposing how they carry out the trafficking of persons and child pornography throughout Latin America. Along with the premiere of her film, Eduardo Verastegui He left this message on his Twitter account: “Together we are stronger and with that strength we will be able to eradicate child trafficking.”



