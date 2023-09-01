The film ‘Sound of Freedom’ has generated great controversy in the world by exposing in its plot the sad reality of child trafficking, a latent problem that seeks to be eradicated. For this reason, many people expect it to be released in theaters in their countries or online on a streaming platform, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Star+, etc. Here we tell you everything that is known about the arrival of ‘Sonido de libertad’ online and where to see it from Peru.

Where to watch ‘Sound of Freedom’ full movie in Peru?

The movie ‘Sound of Freedom’starring Jim Caviezel, can be seen in the main cinema chains in Peru, such as Cinépolis, Cinemark, Cineplanetand others from TODAY, Thursday, August 31, 2023. This film that exposes child trafficking was highly acclaimed on social networks by Peruvians for it to be released in theaters in our country.

Can ‘Sound of Freedom’ be seen ONLINE?

At the moment, no, ‘Sound of Freedom’ or ‘Sound of freedom’ cannot be seen online officially. However, the producer of the film announced that it will be enabled for viewing over the Internet through the website of Angel Studiosalthough the exact date on which the tape will be released is not known.

What is ‘Sound of Freedom’ about?

The film’s plot is based on true events and builds its narrative around Timothy Ballard, a United States government official. Ballard makes the bold decision to leave his position at the Department of Homeland Security to embark on a risky mission to rescue children trapped in the hands of cartels and human traffickers. As the film progresses, he delves into the dark phenomenon of child exploitation in Latin American countries, focusing especially on Mexico.

In the course of his mission, Tim comes across a 7-year-old boy, whom he manages to free from a dealer. With anguish in his eyes, this boy implores his help to rescue his sister, who finds herself in the same desperate situation. This is how the story begins that has captured worldwide attention and has sparked passionate discussions on digital platforms.

