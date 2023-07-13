On July 4 of this year, “Sound of freedom” premiered in the United States, or “Sound of Freedom” by its name in Spanish, which exposes an unfortunate issue that has been plaguing the world for several years: child trafficking. However, despite the fact that actors of the stature of Mel Gibson recommended seeing the film, Latin American theaters still do not have it on their billboards. Additionally, companies like Disney and Netflix refused to place it on their platforms, according to the producer of the footage, Eduardo Verastegui.

Watch the trailer for “Sound of Freedom”

Where to see “Sound of freedom” in Peru?

Unfortunately, the film directed by the Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gomez Monteverde It has only been released in some theaters in the United States on July 4, 2023, while in Latin America it has not yet been announced on the billboards.

However, given the diffusion on social networks that the film has had due to the theme it deals with, many fans have asked the different cinemas to release it as soon as possible in our country.

Where to see “Sound of freedom” via ONLINE?

Although the film has not yet been released in theaters in Peru, you can enjoy “Sound of freedom” on various unofficial pages found on the internet, such as cavena either pelisplus. However, as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

What is “Sound of freedom” about?

The plot of the film is based on real events and in it we can see Timothy Ballard, a federal agent who quits his job within the United States Government, in the Department of Homeland Security, to save minors from cartels. and human traffickers. The film analyzes child trafficking in Latin American countries, especially in Mexico.

While carrying out his work, Tim meets a 7-year-old boy whom he saved from a trafficker and who asks him for help to rescue his sister, who is also in the same situation as him. This is how the story begins that has given much to talk about around the world and, especially, on social networks.

Jim Caviezel plays Timothy Ballard, a former federal agent who will seek to fight child trafficking. Photo: Angel Studios

What is the cast of “Sound of freedom”?

Jim Caviezel as Timothy Ballard

Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard

Bill Camp as Batman

Yessica Borroto as Katty-Giselle

Kurt Fuller as Frost

Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan

José Zúñiga as Roberto

Eduardo Verastegui as Paul

Cristal Aparicio as Rocio

Lucas David Águila as Miguel.

