‘Sound of Freedom’, a film based on true events, premiered on July 4 in USA, and little by little more countries have been incorporating the story of Tim Ballard on the billboards of cinemas. This is because the plot presents a tragic problem that afflicts the world: the human trafficking. For this reason, she has touched the hearts of many. However, although on the tape the agent manages to rescue the child he was looking for, in reality, the truth was different, and here we tell you who it is.

Gardy Mardy, the child that Tim Ballard has been looking for for more than 10 years

Jim Caviezel plays Tim Ballard in ‘Sound of Freedom’. Photo: Angel Studios

Gardy Mardy is the boy who inspired the story of the film ‘Sound of Freedom’as well as was the motivation for Tim Ballard quit your job to rescue minors out of the USA. He is a native of Haiti and, according to the former agent, he was kidnapped in 2009 when he was just 2 years old. However, Ballard only started looking for him about three years later, when he managed to raise enough money to launch a sting operation.

Thus, in 2014, Tim and his wife came to a fake orphanage in Prince Port, where they managed to rescue 28 child victims of human trafficking, among whom, unfortunately, little Gardy was not, leaving his parents devastated. However, the father of the minor decided to adopt eight children. Given this, former agent Ballard promised that he would not rest until he found the son of Guesno Mardy: “And to this day, a decade later, I’m still looking for Gardy. I promised Guesno I would,” were his words.

When does ‘Sound of Freedom’ premiere in Peru?

‘Sound of Freedom’ will premiere in Peru this Thursday August 31, 2023. The film produced by Eduardo Verástegui can be seen in the following Peruvian cinemas nationwide:Cinemark, cineplanetandcinestar.

