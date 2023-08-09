‘Sound of freedom’ has become one of the most talked about movies of 2023. Despite not having a strong marketing strategy, the mere fact that Mel Gibson promoted it was enough to arouse the curiosity of thousands of people, which is why it is already enlisting its premiere in Peru and other Latin American countries. However, the applauded plot of the tape has not escaped controversy. Below, we will tell you more details about why ‘Sound of freedom’ has been described as a controversial proposal.

‘Sound of freedom’ or ‘Sonido de libertad’ attempts to raise awareness about such a sensitive issue as child trafficking. Photo: Angel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’ PREMIERE in Peru confirmed: when can ‘Sound of freedom’ be SEE in theaters?

Why is the movie ‘Sound of freedom’ controversial?

‘Sound of freedom’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year and has become a phenomenon since it began to be promoted by Mel Gibson himself. However, its time in theaters has been reduced and little publicized. Added to this, it was recently learned of the alleged involvement of one of his main financiers in a child trafficking network.

However, that is not what has made it a controversial proposal, but the background behind its plot. For those unfamiliar, QAnon represents a political conspiracy theory that rose to prominence in the United States in 2017.

At the core of this theory lies the belief in the existence of a group of individuals engaged in shady acts who allegedly run a network of child exploitation. In addition, it is argued that this alleged group hatched conspiracies against the presidency of Donald Trump.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’ ONLINE PREMIERE: when and where to SEE the full movie in Spanish?

How does it relate to ‘Sound of freedom’? Detractors point out that the plot of the production is oriented towards followers of QAnon. Rolling Stones magazine even described it as a “QAnon-tinged thriller”; The Guardian published this quote: “Those unfamiliar may not grasp the subtext and red thread in a rescue mission in South America (…) However, those with the piercing attunement of QAnon will hear a call that will lead them directly to the movie theater.”

Expanding on this further, The Washington Post added: “‘Sound of Freedom’ has been accused of distorting the truth about child exploitation and appealing to adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, something that its distributor, Angel Studios , emphatically rejects.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Erin Albright, an attorney with a long history of fighting human trafficking, described the film’s depiction of trafficking as “sensationalist.” She claimed that such representation perpetuates ineffective and even harmful myths.

‘Sound of freedom’ has been involved in controversy after its premiere in the United States. Photo: Angel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’: Eduardo Verástegui announced his arrival in Peru to promote the film

What is ‘Sound of freedom’ about?

The film is inspired by true events to weave its story. It stars Timothy Ballard, a United States government agent. Ballard makes the decision to leave his post at the Department of Homeland Security to embark on a mission to rescue children trapped in the clutches of cartels and human traffickers. Throughout the film, he delves into the grim phenomenon of child exploitation in Latin American nations, with a special focus on Mexico.

While carrying out his task, Tim has an encounter with a little boy of just 7 years who he manages to free from a trafficker. This boy pleads for his assistance in freeing his sister, who is trapped in the same desperate circumstance. This is how the story begins that has captured global attention and, in particular, has generated intense conversation on digital platforms.

#Sound #freedom #anticipated #controversial #tape #controversial