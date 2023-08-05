The premiere of ‘Sound of freedom’ is on the horizon! The film has been acclaimed on social networks by hundreds of users for it to be released in Peru, which was achieved. However, his fate could be tainted by one of the funders of the tape, since he was recently arrested after being accused of child kidnapping. As is known, ‘Sound of Freedom’ (in Spanish) exposes a cruel reality in the entire world: child trafficking, so this alarming news could affect its next release.

Who is the financier of ‘Sound of freedom’?

The funder of ‘Sound of freedom’ who was arrested is Fabian Martha, who has been accused of kidnapping children by taking a minor under 14 years of age without the consent of their parents. This is a serious crime, which was dealt with only by the authorities until Jim Stewartson, an activist against disinformation, made the case public through his social networks, where he has also strongly criticized the film ‘Sound of freedom’ .

Who is Fabian Marta?

Fabian Martha is one of the sponsors of the film starring Jim Caviezel, he’s even listed in the end credits as one of the “investors who helped bring ‘Sound of Freedom’ to theaters.” This is a hard blow for the film that both the producer, director and various actors and singers -such as Mel Gibson and Luis Fonsi— have spread so that people go to see it in theaters.

Fabián Marta, funder of ‘Sound of freedom’. Photo: St. Louis Metropolitan Police

What is the legal situation of Fabián Marta?

According to information released by Newsweek, Marta’s next court date will be on August 28. He was set on $15,000 bail, but she was released after her initial appearance on July 24. If found guilty, Fabián Marta could spend up to 10 years in prison, however, we will still have to wait and see how his legal situation will be resolved after the date indicated.

Let’s remember that, in Peru, ‘Sound of freedom’ will be released on August 31 in all movie theaters after the insistence of the public due to the importance of the topic it touches on, so, with this event, we will have to see if it ends up being affected or not.

When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Peru?

After several people asked Peruvian cinemas to premiere ‘Sound of freedom’ in our country, the most popular channels managed to include the film on their billboards and are scheduled to premiere ‘Sonido de libertad’ on August 31 in Peru.

Why did people want ‘Sound of freedom’ to be released in Peru?

After its successful release in the United States on July 4, 2023, many people began to share their appreciation of the film, including well-known artists such as Mel Gibson, Luis Fonsi, Karolina Kurkova, Carlos Ponce, who helped promote ‘Sound of freedom’ through their social networks. This film exposes an issue that many of us would like to eradicate, therefore, people want it to be released in their countries to raise awareness.

