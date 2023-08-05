After making known the arrest of Fabian Marta, investor of the film ‘Sound of freedom’who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police of St. Louis, Missouri, in the United States, on charges of kidnapping minors, the studio that developed the tape that deals with child trafficking, Angel Studiosdecided to speak out about it and face the avalanche of criticism that could affect its early release in Peru and the rest of Latin America.

What did Angel Studios, in charge of ‘Sound of freedom’, say?

Jeffrey Harmonco-founder of Angel Studiosdecided to speak out in a statement sent to IndieWire, in which he stated the following: “Angel Studios complied with the requirements of federal and state laws and regulations by allowing 6,678 people to invest an average of US$501 [dólares] each to boost ‘Sound of freedom’. (…) One of the benefits of investing is the right to be listed in the credits”.

“We are grateful to the brave law enforcement officers who have already arrested dozens of traffickers in the weeks since ‘Sound of Freedom’ premiered. Our film speaks to this invasive and legal problem, and it is our hope that perpetrators everywhere will be brought to justice no matter who they are and that more people watch the film to raise awareness.”

These statements took place after Harmon referred to the situation on his Twitter account, where he questioned the criticism of the tape. “He is one of more than 6,000 investors. Seriously, who went through the 6,600 names of people who put up a few hundred dollars in funding and matched them against court databases? It’s a lot of work for something insignificant,” Harmon said in the since-deleted tweets.

What participation did Fabian Marta have in ‘Sound of freedom’?

The production of ‘Sound of freedom’ was carried out under a crowdfunding model, in which people could donate an amount of money in order to raise funds for the making of the film. martha fabian He was one of the investors in the project, something he was proud of, as could be seen in some posts on his social networks, which he later deleted.

In them, it was possible to read that Marta encouraged people to see the film and to search for ‘Fabian Marta and family’ in its credits, as a sign of her help in spreading such a delicate topic as child trafficking. of age and that can help raise awareness in the population.

What is ‘Sound of freedom’ about?

The plot of the film is based on true events. In it, we can see Timothy Ballard, a federal agent who resigns from his job within the United States Government, in the Department of Homeland Security, to save minors from cartels and human traffickers. The film deals with child trafficking in Latin American countries, especially in Mexico.

While carrying out his work, Tim meets a 7-year-old boy whom he saved from a trafficker and who asks him for help to rescue his sister, who is in the same situation as him. Thus begins the story that has given much to talk about around the world and, especially, on social networks.