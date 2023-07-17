“Sound of freedom”, or “Sound of freedom” in Spanish, the film that Netflix and Amazon Prime rejected in 2018, premiered on July 4, 2023 in theaters in the United States. The film that exposes child trafficking sparked controversy and broke the US box office, despite the obstacles faced by producer Eduardo Verástegui.

Therefore, in the following note, we will give you all the information about the film recommended by Mel Gibson, which promises to continue breaking records and reaching more people around the world to raise awareness and support the fight against child trafficking.

When does “Sound of freedom” premiere in Peru?

The premiere of “Sound of freedom” in Peruvian theaters has not yet been scheduled, despite the fact that some users on social networks have asked entities such as Cinemark to bring the film to our country. This film has created great expectations among moviegoers due to the controversial theme that exposes child trafficking and abuse worldwide.

Who are the actors of “Sound of freedom”?

Jim Caviezel

Eduardo Verastegui

Mira Sorvino

Bill Camp

Kurt Fuller

Gerardo Taracena

Scott Haze

Manny Perez

James Quattrochi

Jose Zuniga

What is the movie “Sound of freedom” about?

Jim Caviezel plays ex-agent ‘Tim’ Ballard in “Sound of Freedom.” Photo: Angel Studios

“Sound of Freedom” is based on the story of Timothy Ballard, a United States federal agent who quits his job at the Department of Homeland Security to save children from human traffickers. This film exposes human trafficking. children in Latin America, especially in Mexico. The film shows how former agent ‘Tim’ traveled to Colombia to rescue 127 children from sexual abuse, exploitation and misery.

How long is the movie “Sound of freedom”?

“Sound of freedom” has a total duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes, whose objective is “not only to entertain and educate, but to promote a freedom movement and create real change, in this real and global crisis that is happening right now” , expressed the producer Eduardo Verástegui.

“Sound of freedom”: official trailer

Below you can see the official trailer of the film “Sound of freedom”, which premiered on July 4 in theaters in the United States and is expected to arrive soon in Latin America.

