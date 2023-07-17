The film producer Eduardo Verastegui continue to promote your movie “Sound of Freedom”, which shows the social problem of child trafficking that exists in Latin America. For this reason, the filmmaker has been receiving much praise and criticism. However, he has also been the victim of threats from people who do not want the truth to come out.

verástegui He did not hesitate to denounce the warnings that have come to him since the film’s premiere until today. In an interview with Telemundo, the Mexican said that there are a large number of people who do not want the reality that is disclosed in “Sound of Freedom”. It is no stranger to anyone to know that trafficking is a global problem and that it surely involves various celebrities and influential people.

“Sonido de libertad” premiered on July 4, 2023 and tells the truth about child trafficking in Latin America. Photo: Ellas Magazine

“We are all going to die,” says the producer of “Sound of freedom”

During his interview, the producer of the film mentioned that he is not afraid to show the whole truth and that “Sound of Freedom” It will help more people know about the problem. Likewise, he made it clear that he is not afraid of the threats that he has been receiving. “What can happen to me? What is the worst that can happen to me? Die?We are all gonna die, sooner or later. It’s just a matter of time,” she said.

On the other hand, he stated that the movie will not be on Netflix and that, for the moment, he does not know if it will reach Latin America. Despite the fact that the Mexican producer had among his plans to present the film, the repercussions of the feature film have harmed his medium-term objectives.

What does “Sound of Freedom” show?

The movie “Sound of freedom” details the real life story of agent Tim Ballard. A person who belonged to the Department of Security of the United States and who took on the case of investigating the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children in Latin America. He headed in 2006 to Colombia and Haiti, where he ended up sentencing child traffickers.

